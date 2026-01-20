Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has reacted to an online publication that falsely reported the death of his mother, describing the claim as inaccurate and misleading.

In a statement posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook accounts early Tuesday, Mr Ribadu said he had been inundated with calls and messages from friends and associates following the report, which claimed that his mother died on Monday, 19 January 2026.

While expressing appreciation to those who reached out to commiserate with him, Mr Ribadu clarified that the report was entirely false.

“It is important to set the record straight. The publication is false and misleading. My mother of blessed memory passed away 28 years ago and therefore could not have died on Monday,” he said.

The National Security Adviser explained that the person who died on Monday was Hajja Mamma Sulaiman Ribadu, the wife of his late uncle.

He offered prayers for the deceased, asking Allah to forgive her shortcomings, bless her soul, and grant her Aljannat Firdaus.

Mr Ribadu also thanked friends, associates, and well-wishers who have stood by his family during the period of mourning, praying that Allah rewards them abundantly.

An aide to Mr Ribadu told PREMIUM TIMES that the clarification was issued to put to rest speculation generated by the erroneous online report, which had circulated widely on social media.