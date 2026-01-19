The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, has condemned in the strongest possible terms the dangerous, irresponsible, and condemnable act of scooping fuel from a fallen tanker, as witnessed today, Monday, 20th of January at the Liverpool Bridge, Apapa area of Lagos State.

According to the DG, this practice is completely unacceptable in a modern society and poses an extreme and avoidable threat to human life, public safety, and national infrastructure.

The risks involved are not limited to those directly engaged in the act; the collateral danger to motorists, nearby communities, emergency responders, and critical assets is enormous and far outweighs any perceived or imagined benefit.

Mr Issa-Onilu noted that the National Orientation Agency has, over the years, consistently deployed nationwide sensitisation and public enlightenment campaigns to conscientise Nigerians on the dangers inherent in fuel scooping and similar high-risk behaviours.

Regrettably, despite sustained advocacy, repeated warnings, and value-reorientation efforts, some individuals have remained adamant and have continued to engage in this undesirable and life-threatening conduct.

The Director General stated unequivocally that this behaviour cannot be justified under any circumstances.

“This is not poverty. Poverty does not take away the sense in people’s heads, nor does it eliminate judgement or the instinct for self-preservation. What we are witnessing is a conscious, reckless, and criminal disregard for human life and public safety,” he said.

He recalled that Nigeria has, in the past, recorded several tragic incidents across different parts of the country where fuel tanker accidents led to explosions and infernos after people attempted to scoop fuel, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives.

These recurring tragedies, he stressed, are painful reminders that this menace is recurrent, preventable, and must no longer be tolerated.

In view of the grave danger posed by this practice, the Director General called on the National Assembly to urgently initiate and enact comprehensive legislation that will expressly criminalise the act of fuel scooping from fallen tankers and prescribe firm, clear, and deterrent penalties for perpetrators.

According to him, sustained public enlightenment must now be complemented by strong legal and enforcement frameworks to decisively end this deadly behaviour.

Mr Issa-Onilu emphasised that this trend must not be allowed to continue, adding that Nigerians must collectively reject actions that repeatedly lead to mass casualties, national trauma, and avoidable loss of lives. He reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to intensifying its value-reorientation and safety advocacy across the country.

“Human life is sacred and priceless. No situation, no (excuse, and no momentary gain should justify conduct that places lives in imminent danger,” the Director General concluded.

Signed

Bala Musa

Director Communication and Media

National Orientation Agency (NOA)