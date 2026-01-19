A police inspector has shot dead his colleague in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria.

The inspector, Victor Okus, shot dead the victim, Ibrahim Sani, and injured another officer, Daniel Dauda, on Sunday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The police spokesperson in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

How it happened

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a chief superintendent of police, said the incident occurred at Next Cash and Carry Supermarket in Port Harcourt, where the police officers were on joint guard duty with military officers.

The police spokesperson said the Unit Commander, 14 PMF, Turaki Hassan, who was in charge of the area where the incident occurred, reported that it happened at about 1p.m. at the supermarket.

She said Mr Okus allegedly shot his colleagues in the head and neck regions, without any reason.

“The injured officers were promptly rushed to Nopsam Hospital for Medical treatment, where Inspector Sani succumbed to his injuries, while Inspector Dauda is still receiving medical treatment.

“The corpse (of Mr Sani) has been deposited at the Military Hospital Mortuary, Port Harcourt, for preservation and autopsy,” the police spokesperson said.

She said the suspect, Mr Okus, has been arrested and is under detention.

Mrs Iringe-Koko said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, has directed a “comprehensive investigation” into the incident.

Mr Adepoju, according to the statement, assured that the circumstances surrounding the “reprehensible act” would be investigated.

The police chief vowed that the suspect would face an orderly room trial and subsequently be prosecuted.

He advised police officers that handling firearms while on duty is a serious responsibility and not a routine task, adding that it is crucial to prioritise their own and others’ safety to prevent potential tragedies.

Not the first time

This is not the first time a police officer has killed a colleague in Nigeria.

In 2022, for instance, a police officer shot and killed his colleague in Abia State, following an argument.

Also, a police inspector, in December 2023, shot dead his colleague at Nyogor-Lueku in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Earlier on Christmas Day 2017, another police officer mistakenly killed his colleague during a gun duel between the police and suspected cultists in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.