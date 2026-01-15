A Grade A Customary Court at Mapo, Ibadan, has dissolved the 30-year-old marriage between two police officers: Gladys Faniyi and her husband, Abayomi Faniyi.

The court’s president, S. M. Akintayo, held on Thursday that she dissolved the marriage in the interest of peaceful coexistence after Gladys complained of constant domestic violence and infidelity.

“The marriage between the petitioner and the respondent has ceased to be henceforth, because the duo no longer wish to continue to live together as husband and wife.

“Abayomi is directed to be responsible for the children’s education and other needs,” Mrs Akintayo said.

She granted an order restraining Abayomi from embarrassing and harassing Gladys forthwith.

Gladys, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), had said she was in court to seek an end to the domestic violence against her and to make Abayomi responsible for his children’s well-being.

“My lord, ever since I moved in with Abayomi on Sept. 23, 1996, it has been one day, one problem, in our matrimony.

“He keeps complaining and beating me.

“In 2010, we relocated to Lagos from Port Harcourt, yet nothing changed for the better.

“In 2018, I was forced to pack out of his house, and the children followed me.

“I decided to end this marriage because I told Abayomi to stop bringing his girls to our matrimonial home, but he did not stop.

“I’ve been solely responsible for sending the children to school and paying their fees.

“Contrary to what he has been telling the people, I did not deny him access to the children, and I did not present any report of him at any police station,” Gladys explained.

Responding, Abayomi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), argued that his wife was too troublesome and that he had tried all he could to manage her, but she was unrepentant.

Abayomi further stated that he once gave her a blow, causing her to hit her mouth on a table during a particular misunderstanding.

He added that Gladys drew his manhood, an action that was capable of causing him serious harm.

“My lord, Gladys keeps friends, and most of them are male; she never gave me any tangible reason for their friendship.

“Worst still, I’ve caught her red-handed with one of those men before.

“I’ve been responsible for the children, and I was even the one who took the one in Canada to the airport, converted naira to dollars for him and even sent him pocket money.

“She has been denying me access to them.

“That same child sent me a terrible text message, insulting me,” Abayomi stated.

