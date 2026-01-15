The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Nigeria, Mahdavi Raja, has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to protecting its citizens’ rights and freedom.

He said that the country is also committed to safeguarding public order and national security through targeted reforms, to ease economic pressure and restore calm.

Mr Raja said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, against the backdrop of the recent unrest and protests in the country driven by economic grievances and public dissatisfaction with living conditions.

According to him, expression of such demands, through lawful and peaceful means, is the legitimate right of citizens.

Mr Raja said, “However, developments on the ground indicate that in some cases, these protests are diverted from their original path and escalated into unrest, shaped by hidden agendas and foreign interference.

“Respect for fundamental rights and freedoms, particularly freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly, has consistently been emphasised by Iran as enshrined in its Constitution and domestic laws.

“These rights provide a framework for expressing legitimate demands, encouraging active civic participation, and contributing to social cohesion and public trust.

“The Iranian government has undertaken economic support measures, strengthened social welfare mechanisms, expanded employment opportunities, and implemented targeted reforms to ease economic pressures and restore calm.

“Emphasis on dialogue and engagement with the public reflects the belief that lasting stability can only be achieved through constructive communication and responsible policy.”

The envoy decried recent interventions by certain hostile states and organised terrorist groups that backed them, resulting in increased insecurity, violent clashes, unrest, and the loss of lives.

“Evidence indicated such actions were coordinated within Iranian territory with the aim of transforming peaceful protests into violence and instability.

“The scale and intensity of such foreign-backed activities grew in recent days, directly threatening public safety and social order,” he said.

According to him, such threats and interventions, regardless of any political pretext or verbal framing, are absolutely prohibited under international law.

“Any attempt to provoke, encourage, or legitimise internal unrest as a pretext for external pressure or military intervention constitutes a blatant violation of the sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of Iran.

“It is a clear breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

” These actions contravene Articles 2(1), 4, and 7 of the UN Charter, as well as UN General Assembly Resolution 2625 of 1970.

“Furthermore, under international law, encouraging, supporting, or facilitating subversive or violent activities within one country, even from another country’s territory, constitutes an international wrongful act and directly incurs responsibility for the interfering state.

“The Iranian nation responded decisively, demonstrating unity, resilience, and a strong commitment to preserving national security and stability,” he said.

Mr Raja noted that the hostile policies, threats and interventionist actions of the United States and the Zionist regime played a significant role in attempts to destabilise Iran’s internal environment.

He said that through unilateral sanctions, political and security pressure, and support for destabilising groups, the actors pursued objectives that not only contradicted international laws but also undermined regional and domestic stability.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran maintains that protecting citizens’ rights and freedom while safeguarding public order and national security are inseparable principles.

“Supporting peaceful expression, addressing economic and social concerns, promoting dialogue, and firmly confronting terrorism and foreign interference together form a balanced approach toward stability, social justice, and sustainable development.

“As demonstrated in the past 47 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not allow any foreign country to interfere in its internal affairs.

“It has consistently defended its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

“Iran remains firmly committed to these principles and will continue to act decisively in their defence,” Mr Raja said.

