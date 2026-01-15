Governor Uba Sani has reiterated that the proposed $200 million Mega Poultry Project will generate over $450 million annually and create more than 350,000 direct and indirect jobs in Kaduna State.

The governor further pointed out that the project would strengthen food security, empower smallholder farmers and position Kaduna State as a leading hub of modern agribusiness in Africa.

Mr Sani, who made this known when he met with the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, on Thursday, disclosed that the meeting was to align federal and state efforts ahead of the project’s commencement.

The governor thanked President Bola Tinubu for choosing his state to lead the initiative.

It will be recalled that the governor went to China on 7 December 2025, on the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, where he undertook a tour of CP Foods Layers and Eggs (Beijing) Ltd.

The governor was guided through every tier of the company, from production, processing, packaging, and distribution, with each stage reflecting a precision that elevates agriculture into an exacting craft.

He had said that visiting the facility, which produces nearly three million eggs each day, was ‘’a defining stride toward concluding our landmark $200 million poultry project in Kaduna State.

“In partnership with our Chinese counterparts, we are shaping an initiative that promises far more than increased output.

“It will deepen food security, broaden our agro-industrial base, catalyse durable employment, and position Kaduna as a continental exemplar of technologically empowered agribusiness.”

