An ICT expert, Willy Ibiok, has advised Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State to seek dialogue on the controversy over the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve in the state, rather than dismissing legitimate voices.

Mr Ibiok, who hails from Akwa Ibom but resides in Abuja, offered the advice to Mr Eno via a Facebook post on 10 January. He stated that the Akwa Ibom State Government “appears to be receiving advice that misses the mark on the nature and direction of wider governance issues”.

“Too often, decisions seem driven by expediency rather than broad consultation, scientific evidence, community engagement, and long-term public good. The result? Unnecessary divisions, mistrust, and alienation of the masses who yearn for progress but feel sidelined,” he said of Governor Eno’s handling of the dispute over the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve.

The Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve

The Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve is a vast mangrove and freshwater swamp ecosystem spanning parts of Eket, Ibeno, and Esit Eket local government areas in Akwa Ibom.

Designated as a forest reserve in 1930 for conservation, the area has historically been associated with the Ekid ancestral lands and livelihoods, making it a recurring flashpoint between development ambitions, environmental protection, and indigenous land rights.

Reports suggest that the ongoing Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, which is a federal project, will pass through the forest reserve.

The Ekid people, through the Ekid People’s Union, have raised concerns with routing the project through the forest reserve without adequate consultation or clarity on compensation.

Governor Eno administration, besides rejecting Ekid’s ownership claim of the forest reserve, had warned the Ekid people that they would constitute themselves into terrorists by “opposing” the coastal highway project, a remark that the Ekid people have rejected.

Mr Eno cautioned that the government would act “with the force of nature” if challenged.

In 2024, the governor declared the state government’s ownership of the forest following a violent communal clash between the Ibeno and Ekid people.

“This is not about sabotage; it is about sustainable development that benefits all Akwa Ibomites without irreversible harm. The government’s reaffirmation of authority over the reserve, citing the Land Use Act and historical rulings, is noted, but it must be balanced with inclusive dialogue, not dismissal of legitimate voices,” Mr Ibiok stated in the Facebook post.

Mr Ibiok stated that the forest reserve is one of the last major ecological treasures in Akwa Ibom, a biodiversity hotspot with rare species, flood control functions, and cultural significance.

“Past projects—the abandoned 2017 superhighway and the ongoing BUA refinery—have already left scars, with unchecked logging and deforestation accelerating. Proceeding without proper de-reservation (via a gazetted notice as required by Cap 52 of the Laws of Akwa Ibom State 2022) and before a comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment)—which the Federal Ministry of Environment only began in January 2026—raises serious questions about transparency and foresight,” he stated.

“No one in their right mind opposes genuine development. The Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway is a federal initiative with immense potential to boost connectivity, trade, and economic opportunities for Akwa Ibom State.

“The Ekid People’s Union has repeatedly clarified that they are not against the highway itself—they support roads, hospitals, schools, industries, and jobs for our youth, just like every other community.

“Their concerns centre on legality, due process, environmental protection, and respect for ancestral rights in a reserve established since 1930 under colonial Forest Reserve Order No. 45.”

Mr Ibiok urged Mr Eno to appoint advisers who understand the complexities of modern governance, such as experts in environmental policy, constitutional law, community relations, sustainable economics, and inclusive stakeholder engagement.

“There are so many things the government is not getting quite right with the people: Unemployment remains high among our youth despite oil wealth. Access to quality healthcare and education is uneven, with many still struggling. Unbalanced government appointments across the support groups and political class. Environmental degradation from industrial activities affects livelihoods in host communities. Public trust erodes when assurances of ‘due process’ lack visible proof, such as gazetted documents or completed Environmental and Social Impact Assessments before approvals.”