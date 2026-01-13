Residents of Kano North Senatorial District are reacting to a sweeping new empowerment initiative announced on Monday in Kano State by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin.

The programme, which targets thousands of constituents across the 13 local government areas of Kano North Senatorial District, is being hailed as a step toward grassroots economic stimulation.

Speaking in Kano on Monday through his Chief of Staff, Muhammad Ibn-Abdallah, Mr Jibrin stated that arrangements have been finalised for the commencement of the mega-empowerment scheme.

“We have concluded plans for the commencement of the mega empowerment programme, in continuation of our efforts to stimulate economic activities across the Kano North Senatorial District and other parts of our state,” the lawmaker noted.

He said the programme is scheduled to run from February to December 2026, targeting 15,600 beneficiaries, each receiving a cash grant of N100,000.

“A total of 15,600 persons would be given a N100,000 capital grant in 12 months across 13 LGAs of the Kano North Senatorial District. Each of the LGAs will have 100 beneficiaries monthly for 12 months.”

“In the transportation sector, 130 vehicles will be allocated to various groups to enhance the Kano North Transport Services. This is just as 1,000 motorcycles would be distributed to commercial riders, headmasters, teachers, students, and other categories of people across our Senatorial District,” the lawmaker said.

On SME support, Mr Jibrin said the initiative planned to empower women and families across the district.

“No fewer than 1,300 sewing machines and 1,300 grinding machines will be distributed to 2,600 women. Additionally, 1,300 deep freezers and 1,300 noodle-making machines, along with bags of flour, will be provided to small-scale business owners to support food processing, storage, and other income-generating ventures.”

He added that the initiative intended to provide support for school access and sports development.

“For young students, 1,300 bicycles would be distributed to school children… to ease transportation challenges and enhance access to education. On sports development, jerseys and footballs would be distributed to 1,950 teams to promote grassroots sports development.”

Mr Jibrin also stated that the initiative would eventually be extended to Kano Central and Kano South senatorial districts.

Reactions from constituents

As news of the intervention spread, residents expressed optimism that the move would increase the lawmaker’s popularity and alleviate economic hardship.

Sani Gwarzo, a trader in Bichi LGA said: “The N100,000 grant is a lifesaver. Most of us are struggling with capital to keep our small businesses afloat.

“By targeting 100 people every month in my local government, Senator Barau is showing that he understands the needs at the grassroots. This is the kind of representation we voted for,” Mr Gwarzo said.

Aisha Bala, from Ghari local government area said: “Distributing 2,600 grinding and sewing machines specifically to women is a massive win for our community. When you empower a woman, you empower the whole family.

“We are grateful for the deep freezers and noodle machines which will allow many of our sisters to start businesses from their homes,” the local political mobiliser said.

Ibrahim Bello, a good governance advocate in Gwarzo LGA, told PREMIUM TIMES on phone that: “The inclusion of sports equipment for nearly 2,000 teams and bicycles for students is a visionary move.

“It keeps the youth engaged and makes going to school easier for those in rural areas. This isn’t just politics; it’s a genuine investment in the future of Kano North,” Mr Bello stated.