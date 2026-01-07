The prices of livestock in Artisan Market, Enugu State, have skyrocketed, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

According to a market survey conducted by a NAN correspondent on Wednesday, traders attributed the price increase to high demand resulting from the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Some attributed it to the high cost of transportation.

A ram dealer in the Artisan Market, Abdul Isam, stated that the prices were high due to inflation and the high cost of transportation.

Amino Tarry, a cattle dealer, said the prices were high because people were afraid to travel to the northern part of Nigeria to buy livestock due to concerns about insecurity.

Jude Oba, a poultry dealer, said that the prices were high because production could not meet demand.

A buyer in the market, Jane Okolie, stated that she purchased broilers for between N15,000 and N20,000, depending on the size.

READ ALSO: Soludo mourns Anambra brothers killed in Lagos building fire

“I believe that the cause of the recent increase is due to the festive period, high cost of feeds and transportation,” she said.

NAN reports that a cow was sold for between N1.2 million and N2 million, depending on its size and breed. Previously, a cow was sold for between N800,000 and N1 million, depending on its size and quality.

A goat is now sold between N150,000 and N200,000, depending on its size, as against N80,000 and N120,000.