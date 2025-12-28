Tecnimont, a leading European engineering contractor working on energy infrastructure in Nigeria is facing mounting legal and financial pressure overseas, drawing attention from markets where it operates — even as Nigerian projects remain unaffected at this stage.

Tecnimont, part of Italy-based MAIRE, is locked in a legal dispute with Russian fertiliser producer EuroChem over a failed ammonia–urea project in Russia. Russian courts have ruled in EuroChem’s favour, awarding more than RUB 171 billion (approximately $2.2 billion) in damages, interest and recovery of advance payments.

EuroChem has since moved to enforce that judgment outside Russia, including proceedings already opened in the Bombay High Court in India, where it is seeking recognition of the ruling and the arrest of Tecnimont-related assets.

Tecnimont has an established presence in Nigeria, where it has been involved in refinery-related and energy infrastructure projects linked to fuel processing, downstream capacity and industrial upgrades. Such projects are strategically important for Nigeria’s economy, as fuel supply directly affects transport costs, food prices and fiscal stability.

No Nigerian projects are subject to legal action, and there is no indication of disruption, but it is an uncomfortable reminder that global legal disputes involving key contractors can have wider implications.

For international contractors this is a sign that risk management is more important than ever if they want to be successful in Africa and Asia.