Members of the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria will converge on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, for their Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM), with a major focus on Nigeria’s deteriorating press freedom indicators.

Nigeria has fallen 10 places to 122nd in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a sharp drop from its 112th position in 2024.

This troubling slide will dominate discussions at the 2025 Annual Conference on the opening day, 2 December, and at the members-only closed-door AGM session on 3 December.

The worsening situation informed the group’s choice of papers and speakers for the conference, reflecting the collective concern of its seasoned membership.

The first paper, “Addressing Media Repression in Nigeria: Safeguarding Press Freedom and Democratic Accountability,” will be delivered by the Executive Director of Media Rights Agenda (MRA), Edetaen Ojo.

The session will be moderated by Busola Ajibola, deputy director at the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), with a panel featuring the Executive Director of the International Press Centre, Lanre Arogundade; Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin and Special Adviser at the Office of the National Security Adviser, Idayat Hassan.

The second paper, “Building Sustainable Media in Nigeria: Navigating Innovation, Credibility, and Revenue Challenges,” will be delivered by the President/CEO of CBD MediaEdge Communications Limited and Co-Founder of Media Trust Limited, Isiaq Ajibola.

A robust panel will follow, comprising the Vice-Chair of Channels Television, Olusola Momoh; Editor-In-Chief of LEADERSHIP, Azu Ishiekwene; the Director of the MacArthur Foundation in Nigeria, Kole Shettima; and the Publisher of The Point Newspaper, Yemi Kolapo.

The session will be moderated by Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, a Professor of Mass Communication and Director of the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE), University of Lagos (UNILAG).

As part of activities lined up for the first day, a Book of Infamy will be unveiled by Abiodun Adeniyi, a Professor of Mass Communication and Registrar of Baze University, while the President of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, will coordinate a Surprise Honorary Event.

For the second day, reserved strictly for IPI Nigeria members, the institute will conduct a deeper interrogation of the country’s press freedom climate.

According to the 2025 World Press Freedom Index by RSF, “Nigeria is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists in West Africa.”

RSF noted that electoral periods continue to trigger “significant violence” against journalists.

In August 2024 alone, about 30 journalists were assaulted, arrested, or targeted with tear gas or gunfire while covering nationwide social protests.

The report adds that crimes against journalists persist with “almost no state mechanism for protection,” and that authorities “keep investigative journalists under close surveillance and do not hesitate to threaten and arbitrarily detain them,” often with impunity even when perpetrators are identified.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is billed to chair the conference, while the Minister of Information and National Orientation will deliver a special remark.

Other high-profile guests expected include the Director General of the State Security Services (SSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi; former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; former spokesperson to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu; and former State Chief of Protocol to President Buhari, Lawal Kazaure.

Several eminent personalities and senior media leaders are also scheduled to attend, including the Executive Director of IPI Global, Scott Grifen, who will deliver a solidarity address, and former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba.

Presidents of major media associations invited to the event include Maiden Alex-Ibru, President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN); Eze Anaba, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE); Danlami Nmodu, President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP); and Alhassan Abdul, President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Heads of agencies under the Ministry of Information and National Orientation will also be present. They include the Directors General of the following agencies: National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu; Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jubrin Baba Ndace; Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Mohammed Bulama; Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Salihu Dembos; and the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ali Ali.

Other invited dignitaries include former Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Haruna Imrana; former Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Gbemiga Ogunleye; IPI Global Board Member, Raheem Adedoyin; former Managing Director of Champion Newspaper, Emma Agu: former Executive Director at the Tribune Newspapers, Folu Olamiti; former editor of The Punch, Najeem Jimoh, a Professor of Communication at the Lagos State University, Tunde Akanni; Associate Professor of Mass Communication at Bayero University, Kano, Yau Sule; Publisher of PRNigeria, Yushau Shuaib and former Editor of The Guardian On Sunday, Fred Ohwahwa