A crisis is rocking the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after a former lawmaker, Sha’aban Sharada, rejected the alleged endorsement of a member of the House of Representatives, Sagir Koki, by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Sharada, who represented Kano Municipal from 2019 to 2023, told Lumana Radio International on Sunday that Mr Ganduje cannot endorse any candidate from his constituency outside the democratic processes, while ignoring other members.

Mr Ganduje reportedly endorsed Mr Koki, who represents Kano Municipal in the House of Representatives, for the APC automatic ticket after he defected to the party from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) last month.

“We welcome all the defectors to the APC, but one thing we cannot agree with is the imposition of candidates. It has previously failed, and it will fail again,” Mr Sharada said, in reference to the 2023 APC crisis in Kano.

Mr Ganduje was widely accused of mismanaging the APC in Kano, which led to an intractable crisis in the state chapter of the party and abysmal performance in the 2023 elections.

Mr Sharada was among a group of federal lawmakers led by former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, referred to as the G7, who in 2023 accused Mr Ganduje of sidelining them in party activities, among other issues.

He subsequently left the APC for the African Democratic Party (ADP) and contested for the state governorship but lost. He later rejoined the APC after the 2023 elections.

Ganduje’s recent moves

Last week, top officials of the APC in Kano, including Mr Sharada, were absent from a meeting organised by the former National Chairman of the party, Mr Ganduje, leading to speculation about internal disagreement.

Mr Ganduje organised a four-day consultation meeting at his Kano Nasarawa GRA residence, attended by party loyalists from across the 44 local government areas of the state.

He tasked them with securing leadership positions ahead of the December congress of the APC.

Insiders said the meeting was a strategic manoeuvre for control of party structures at different levels in the state ahead of the 2027 party primaries.

During the meeting, supporters in a viral Facebook post agitated for the return of the party leadership structures that were in place during the 2023 elections, and the governorship candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

The meeting was attended by Mr Gawuna, his deputy, Murtala Garo, and some APC chieftains from the state. However, two APC senators, Abdulrahman Sumaila and Barau Jibrin, who is the Deputy President of the Senate, as well as House of Representatives member Abdulmumin Jibrin and his colleagues who rejoined the APC, were absent from the meeting.

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Atah, along with presidential aides Abdulaziz Abdulaziz and Bashir Lado, as well as several APC bigwigs and members of the state House of Assembly under the APC, were also absent from the meeting.

Mr Ganduje later told reporters that the meeting aimed to deepen internal cohesion, restore trust, and reaffirm the party’s loyalty to President Bola Tinubu as preparation for the 2027 general elections.

“The purpose of this meeting over the last three days has been to ensure complete unity in our party from top to bottom and to reaffirm our solidarity with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

“We have resolved that all local governments in the state should gather their party officials, stakeholders and supporters to make a public pronouncement endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our sole candidate for 2027,” Mr Ganduje said.

Mr Ganduje also directed that all APC offices across the 44 LGAs and 484 wards be reopened to enhance grassroots mobilisation.

He also urged officials to intensify mobilisation for the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continuous voter registration, encouraging eligible citizens, particularly new voters, to register ahead of the elections.