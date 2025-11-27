Maricel Cantillo has been reappointed as the Honorary Consul of Colombia to Nigeria, extending her tenure for another four years.

Her reappointment reinforces Colombia’s confidence in her diplomatic work and acknowledges her growing role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The announcement comes just months after the historic visit of Colombia’s Vice President to Nigeria—a visit that focused on deepening cooperation in areas such as trade, culture, education, and people-to-people exchange. During that visit, both nations committed to expanding engagement across multiple sectors, opening new doors for collaboration between Latin America and West Africa.

Ms. Maricel has been at the centre of this renewed diplomatic energy. Over the years, she has worked closely with government institutions, the business community, and cultural organizations to promote Colombia’s presence in Nigeria while fostering mutual understanding. Her efforts have contributed to growing interest in trade partnerships, tourism development, and cultural diplomacy between both nations.

Her new four-year term is expected to further consolidate these gains while her continued leadership will help sustain the momentum created by recent high-level engagements and translate them into long-term cooperation.

READ ALSO: Tinubu assures Colombia of swift implementation of bilateral agreements

The Consulate is also expected to strengthen support for Colombian citizens residing or doing business in Nigeria, while helping to promote new areas of partnership.

With this reappointment, Ms Cantillo remains a key figure in Colombia–Nigeria relations, symbolizing a bridge between two vibrant cultures and advancing the shared goal of deeper bilateral ties.