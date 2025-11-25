A man identified as Abubakar Abdulkarim, popularly known as Dan Gaske, has been allegedly stabbed to death by his wife just three days after their wedding in Jibia, Katsina State.

Mr Abdulkarim and his bride, Zainab Muhammad, were wedded on Thursday, 20 November. The marriage, described by relatives as “peaceful and consensual,” turned tragic on Sunday when the groom was found dead with a deep cut to his neck.

How the incident unfolded

Residents of Tashar Aibo community said the suspect allegedly attacked her husband while he was asleep. She was later seen wandering to a neighbour’s house asking for food, a behaviour that raised suspicion among elderly women who then followed her home.

“When they entered the house, they found Dan Gaske lifeless in a pool of blood,” a resident told PREMIUM TIMES.

A cousin of the deceased, Aminu Danladi, who spent time with the groom on the morning of the incident, described the tragedy as shocking.

“We were planning a family visit scheduled for later in the evening. He left home to freshen up. Hours later, we heard he had been killed,” Mr Danladi said.

He dismissed speculations that the marriage was forced, insisting the couple had a cordial relationship before their wedding.

Hidden details emerge

Community members told PREMIUM TIMES that the bride, believed to be in her 20s, was introduced to the groom by his nephew, who was her classmate at Government Girls Secondary School, Jibia.

ALSO READ: Man allegedly stabs girlfriend to death

Sources further said Ms Muhammad had previously been married and divorced—a detail allegedly unknown to the groom’s family.

Police confirm arrest

The Katsina Police Command confirmed the killing and said one suspect is in custody.

Police spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, in a statement, said officers recovered the body from the couple’s home on Sunday afternoon.

“The victim was found lying motionless in a pool of blood with a deep cut to his neck. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival,” Mr Aliyu said.

The Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, has ordered a “diligent and thorough investigation” and urged members of the public with useful information to assist the authorities.