The House of Representatives Minority Caucus has condemned the abduction of over 300 students and staff members of St. Mary’s School, a Catholic institution in Niger, which occurred on 21 November.

In a statement on Saturday by the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), the caucus urged security operatives to go the extra mile to ensure the abducted students were rescued.

According to him, the unfortunate development has been confirmed by the Niger State Government and the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora.

“We recall with deep pains in our hearts how suspected terrorists, in the early hours of Friday, 21st November, stormed St. Mary’s School Papiri in the Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, where they abducted several students and workers.

“These brazen actions of criminality are causing global embarrassment to Nigeria and must be stopped.

“Security operatives must think outside the box to restore the dignity of our nation and confidence of the people.

“Efforts should be intensified in the ongoing search for the missing students and staff of the school as we fervently pray for a rancour-free rescue mission,” he said.

READ ALSO: Top UN officials condemn mass abduction of Nigerian schoolchildren

The lawmaker called for massive recruitment of security operatives across the board, saying that they should take decisive steps, including external collaboration, to ensure the safety of the lives of the citizens.

He said that the main purpose of government was the security and welfare of the people as enshrined in Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution, and the government was failing in the all-important responsibilities.

The caucus sympathised with the family of the victims and prayed for the safe return of the abductees to their respective families.

(NAN)