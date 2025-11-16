The Sokoto State Government has initiated an ICT-based recruitment examination for thousands of applicants seeking placement in the state’s civil service, in what officials describe as a deliberate shift away from influence-driven hiring to a merit-based system.

The exercise, which kicked off this week across 10 designated centres, is being coordinated by a state-appointed committee chaired by a former permanent secretary and ex-chairman of the Sokoto State Scholarship Board, Jelani Kalgo.

Speaking during an inspection of the examination centres, Mr Kalgo said the state government introduced the computer-based test (CBT) to ensure that only qualified and ICT-literate candidates proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process.

“Our duty is clear — this recruitment must reflect merit and merit alone,” he told journalists in Sokoto. “The ICT exam ensures that every applicant is tested fairly, transparently, and based on the competencies required for today’s civil service.”

According to Mr Kalgo, more than 31,000 applicants applied to fill 3,000 vacancies, with 21,178 shortlisted for the CBT stage. He said the exam results will determine who advances to the interview and documentation phases.

He added that the committee will find a way to reconcile numbers if successful candidates exceed available slots.

“All candidates sitting for the CBT are holders of degrees, HND or NCE from recognised institutions and with genuine certificates,” he said.

The committee introduced several safeguards to prevent manipulation, including biometric verification, mandatory identity checks, and real-time monitoring across examination centres.

Committee members moved between centres — including those at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto State University, Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto Education Development Trust Fund, and two centres at the Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko ICT facility — to ensure strict adherence to procedures.

Some applicants who spoke to journalists described the process as orderly, stating that the digital system provides all candidates with an equal chance, regardless of their background or connections.

Civil service recruitment in many Nigerian states has long been accused of being vulnerable to political influence, patronage networks and backdoor placements. The Sokoto government stated that the new model is part of ongoing reforms aimed at reversing this trend.

Mr Kalgo said the state is determined to build a modern, tech-driven workforce capable of delivering efficient service to citizens.

“With this process, competence, not connections, is now the gateway to public service in Sokoto,” he said.

The committee is expected to release CBT results after the review process, before announcing dates for the next round of interviews.