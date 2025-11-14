Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has said he believes Nigeria has the quality, focus, and determination to finish the job and qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite the distractions that marked the team’s build-up to Thursday’s playoff win over Gabon.

Nigeria came into the match under tension after the squad refused to train on Tuesday night over unpaid bonuses and allowances.

The dispute created uncertainty around their preparations, but once the game kicked off in Rabat, the Super Eagles showed a different side—one driven by hunger and resolve.

Osimhen, who plays for Galatasaray, delivered two extra-time goals as Nigeria defeated Gabon 4–1 after regulation time ended 1–1.

Akor Adams had earlier opened scoring for the Eagles before the Panthers forced the game into extra time.

Speaking to ESPN UK after the win, Osimhen stressed that the bond in the squad has not been shaken by the off-field issues.

“For everything that has happened, all the players we are locked in. Even when we are at the club side, we speak with ourselves, we have a group that we speak with everyone, we try to motivate ourselves even during the club. When you have a great performance, everyone congratulates each other.”

He also explained how the Nigerian Football Federation president, Ibrahim Gusau, quickly stepped in to address the players’ concerns before the crucial game.

“There are some things that have to be rectified. I have to say big kudos to the NFF president, he swiftly came into the picture and got it sorted, which is fine and good.

Now, we have come and won the game, everything is resolved, we go back to our hotel and try to see if we can get it done.”

Disruption

The match itself came with its own form of disruption. Throughout the encounter, laser lights were repeatedly pointed at Nigerian players, especially Osimhen, in an attempt to unsettle them. The forward said he noticed the culprit but remained focused.

“I actually saw the person pointing the laser at me, the person was in the stands. They know the kind of quality we possess. They are trying to use the laser to distract us. I just keep it moving, I don’t even think about it.”

For Osimhen, the real motivation is simple: Nigeria must get back to the World Cup. Missing out on Qatar 2022 still stings, and the players are determined not to let this opportunity slip.

“But of course, we can get it done, we have the squad to actualize the dream of going to the World Cup because everyone wants to be at the World Cup because we missed out at the last one.”

With Gabon now behind them, the Super Eagles turn their attention to Sunday’s playoff final against DR Congo in Morocco.

A win will move Nigeria into the intercontinental playoff—the final hurdle before securing a ticket to football’s biggest stage.

For now, Osimhen’s message is clear: the Super Eagles are focused, united, and ready to finish the mission.