The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed that Umar Damagum remains the substantive national chairman of the party and will continue to be recognised as the legitimate leader of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, made this known while reading a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja.

“BoT reaffirms that the PDP remains a united, formidable and focused political party under the leadership of the Amb. Iliya Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC),” he said.

Mr Wabara, a former senate president, however, disclosed that one of the resolutions reached at the meeting was to reconcile the faction of the party led by Abdulrahman Muhammed with the main faction.

To this end, the BoT announced the constitution of an ad hoc reconciliation committee mandated to restore peace between the two factions ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled for 15 and 16 November.

Mr Wabara said the committee will be chaired by Hassan Adamu (North-east), while Mike Oghiadomhe (South-South) will serve as the secretary.

Other members are Ugochukwu Okeke (South-east), Zaynab Kure (North-central), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (South-west), and Lubna Gusau (North-west).

The BoT chairman directed the reconciliation committee to submit its report by 11 November for further deliberation.

BoT speaks on party invasion

On Monday, armed security operatives sealed the national secretariat of the PDP in Abuja, shortly after Mr Muhammed, the factional acting national chairman, resumed duty.

The operatives also sealed Legacy House in Maitama, Abuja, the office currently used by the party’s National Convention Organising Committee.

The development effectively brought activities to a halt at both key administrative centres of the opposition party.

The faction that appointed Mr Muhammed as acting chairman is led by Samuel Anyanwu, the embattled national secretary who was suspended on Saturday by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) after an emergency meeting.

Mr Muhammed is backed by a bloc loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Reacting to the development, Mr Wabara described the invasion and sealing of the party secretariat as actions inconsistent with the PDP’s ideals.

“The BoT however expresses worry over the recent developments within our ranks that have caused understandable concerns. The tensions, misunderstandings, and regrettable incidents that have played out in public including the invasion of our national secretariat are not reflective of the ideals and character of the PDP.

“As the conscience of the party, the BoT cannot and will not take sides but remain focused on safeguarding the integrity of the PDP and ensuring dialogue over discord. The decision for reconciliation is not as a sign of weakness, but as a demonstration of maturity and responsibility,” he said.