The Police Command in Imo State has commenced investigation into the assault of a 55-year-old woman, Ndidiamaka Agu by a group of men at Emekuku near Owerri, the Imo capital.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Owerri, by the command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye.

A video clip of the incident shows some men beating and kicking Mrs Agu, while another woman who disapproved of the assault filmed it from another building. At some point, the men threatened to attack the woman who was recording the incident.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said the assault was carried out on Mrs Agu because she cooperated with police officers in an investigation.

He explained that the Commissioner of Police in Imo, Aboki Danjuma, ordered the probe following a viral video showing the men assaulting the victim who hails from Umuakaliukwu, Uboegbelu, Azaraubo, in Emekuku.

According to him, acting on the directive, the X-Squad Unit has commenced efforts to identify, arrest, and bring all the suspects involved in the appalling act to justice without delay.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was attacked by six men.

“The assault was allegedly carried out because the woman cooperated with police officers who had earlier visited the community for investigative purposes.

“Consequently, efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects, after which they will be charged to court.”

Mr Okoye quoted the police commissioner condemning the act and describing it as barbaric, inhuman, and totally unacceptable.

The police commissioner warned that any form of jungle justice or intimidation of residents, who lawfully assist the police, would not be tolerated under any circumstance.

(NAN)