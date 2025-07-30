Gunmen have abducted and then killed a popular entrepreneur in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The victim, Ifesinachi Martins Onyekere, was attacked and abducted on Saturday at his residence in Ezinifite village, Okpuno in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Onyekere is the Managing Director of Fish Magnet, a barbecue firm in Anambra State.

He was also said to be the only son of the Women Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Anambra State, Chinyere Onyekesi.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the residence in an ash-coloured Lexus SUV, shot him in the leg, and fled with him in his own navy blue Toyota Corolla.

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the victim’s body was later found along the road in a Awka, the state capital.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the assailants had trailed the victim before launching the violent attack, during which the deceased was shot in the leg and forcibly taken away.

“He was later found lifeless, sparking public outrage and deep concern among residents of Awka,” he said.

The spokesperson said the victim’s navy blue Toyota Corolla has been recovered along Ukwulu/Igbariam Road by a joint security team comprising police and Anambra vigilante operatives.

Mr Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has directed all tactical and intelligence units of the police to redouble their efforts in tracking down the gunmen who abducted and killed the victim.

Mr Orutugu also condemned the abduction and killing of the victim.

The police chief assured the victim’s family and residents of Anambra State that security operatives would apprend the killers and prosecute them in line with the law.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of persons have been killed or abducted and several others injured in some of such attacks in the region.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.

But the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.