Nigerian agri-tech start-up, Vet Konect, which links livestock farmers directly to animal health professionals, has emerged as one of the three finalists in the inaugural World Food Prize ‘Innovate for Impact Challenge’ competition.

The challenge recognises innovative early-stage start-ups driving solutions in global food security and sustainability.

Vet Konect was selected alongside Argentina’s APOLO Biotech and India’s Capsber Agriscience from approximately 400 applications, following a 10-month global competition, the World Food Prize disclosed in a statement.

The three finalists presented their concepts live to a panel of judges at the 2025 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue in Iowa, United States.

Vet Konect emerged as the first runner-up and received a $10,000 prize for its work in transforming animal health care across Africa using technology.

The Nigerian start-up uses mobile connectivity and AI to offer animal health coverage and social protection services to livestock farmers, solutions that help tackle the barrier of distance and resolve accessibility challenges.

Vet Konect runs a digital animal health care platform that connects livestock farmers and pet owners with qualified veterinary professionals through mobile technology.

It uses tools like AI-powered disease prediction and feed calculators to improve animal health and productivity. It aims to reach millions of farmers by 2030 to curtail preventable losses from livestock illnesses.

According to information on the company’s website, Vet Konect has a network of over 3,000 animal health professionals, 150,000 animal owners, 200 veterinary clinics, and 150 vendors across 50 countries. It was founded by its CEO, Terese Shadrach Akpem, a veterinarian and social entrepreneur, in Makurdi in 2021.

In 2024, Vet Konect was recognised among 38 global change agents by the World Food Prize for its contributions to transforming food systems worldwide.

Launched in 2024, the Innovate for Impact Challenge aims to identify and support tech-driven start-ups with transformative, scalable ideas that can improve global food security.

The competition attracted entries from 65 countries, representing start-ups ranging from concept validation to pre-Series A funding stages.

Judges evaluated the finalists based on innovation, feasibility, market demand, environmental and social impact, and scalability across different regions.

The chief executive officer of the World Food Prize Foundation, Tom Vilsack, said, “Innovation is the key to solving today’s agricultural challenges and securing a sustainable future for global food systems.”

“By empowering start-ups to break new ground, we are cultivating the next generation of visionaries who will help feed the world and protect our planet,” Mr Vilsack added.