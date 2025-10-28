The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has reiterated the need for renewed unified strategy and decisive action from the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, and the three service chiefs.

Mr Badaru gave the charge during the maiden courtesy visit by the service chiefs to the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Personal Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mati Ali.

The other service chiefs are the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Idi Abbas; and Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Aneke.

Mr Ali said the visit underscores the minister’s commitment to building a cohesive defence leadership anchored on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose.

“It also kickstarts a renewed drive toward a unified strategy and decisive action in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national interests under the guidance of President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

The new service chiefs were appointed last Friday.

On Monday, they visited President BolaTinubu, whom they met in a closed-door meeting for about 40 minutes.

