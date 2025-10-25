The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 150 Nigerians who were stranded in Agadez, Niger Republic, under the Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) programme supported by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The returnees, comprising 88 adult males, 32 adult females, 14 male children, and 16 female children, arrived at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday.

NEMA confirmed the development in a statement posted on its official X handle on Friday, noting that the returnees were received by officials from its Kano Operations Office in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), and other relevant agencies.

According to NEMA, immigration officials immediately conducted biometric registration and proper documentation of all returnees to facilitate their reintegration into the country.

“In line with the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring the safe, dignified, and humane return of its citizens, the returnees were provided with immediate humanitarian assistance,” the agency said.

The assistance included the provision of food and potable water, medical care and ambulance services, luggage handling, logistics support, and general coordination to ensure a smooth and orderly reception process.

NEMA commended the collaborative efforts of IOM, NCFRMI, and other key stakeholders in ensuring the exercise was well-coordinated and centred on the dignity and welfare of the returnees.

Over the years, NEMA and IOM have facilitated the voluntary return of thousands of Nigerians stranded abroad as part of efforts to curb irregular migration and support reintegration.