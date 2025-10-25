In recent times, Nigerian rap has garnered considerable traction, not simply because it has evolved from underground cyphers to chart-topping hits but also because it has resonated with a wider fan base, both locally and internationally.

While names like MI Abaga and Phyno take pride in the league of outstanding rappers, 29-year-old Blaqbonez, who started his journey in underground rap battles in 201,1, has become one of the key voices driving the growth of Nigeria’s rap industry lately.

With his fourth studio album, ‘No Excuses’, Blaqbonez isn’t playing nice or holding back.

The album was released on 17 October 2025.

Before ‘No Excuses’, Blaqbonez had marked his spot in the industry with albums like ‘Sex Over Love’(2021), ‘Young Preacher’(2022), and ‘Emeka Must Shine’(2023).

His first album, “Sex Over Love,” showed a rookie with so much untapped energy. “Young Preacher” dug deeper, revealing a more thoughtful artist eager to grow beyond the hype. By the time “Emeka Must Shine” dropped, Blaqbonez had already secured his place as one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising rap stars.

With ‘No Excuses’, Blaqbonez seems to take all those lessons and cling to a place in the league of rap legends. Did he succeed at it or not?

Tracks

‘No Excuses’ blends rap, Afrobeats, and experimental sounds. Its lineup includes impressive guest artists such as Phyno, Olamide, Bella Shmurda, Pa Salieu, and AJ Tracey. Producers like Jae5 and Blaisebeatz help give the album its sleek, global polish.

Each track carries a different mood, from party anthems to personal reflections. On ‘Consistency’ with AJ Tracey, he celebrates his rise through hard work. ‘Aura 4 Aura’ explores new creative ground with its game-inspired vibe, while ‘ACL’ takes a darker, more aggressive tone, a fiery diss track aimed at Odumodublvck and his crew. It’s Blaqbonez at his most fearless and witty, proving that his battle-rap roots are still alive.

He switches gears with ‘Bizzy Body’ featuring Valiant and The Kazez, a playful, dancehall tune, and ‘Despacito’ with Fola, a smooth, romantic plea to a lover. ‘Nati’ with Olamide brings amapiano energy, a sure hit for club nights.

Then comes ‘Just Hustling $$$’, one of the most relatable tracks on the album. Here, Blaqbonez paints a picture of everyday Nigerians doing whatever it takes to survive. “I don’t blame her, she’s just hustling,” he says with empathy. On ‘Good Time’ featuring Mellissa, he lightens the mood, comparing beautiful women from different corners of the world.

Humour and cheekiness shine through in ‘Mary Mary’ with LeoStayTrill, where he flips the childhood rhyme into something unexpected: “Mary had a little lamb. Mary had a big bunda.” It’s classic Blaqbonez, funny, bold, and unpredictable.

‘Go Crazy’ keeps up the energy, showing his music’s electric effect on fans. ‘W For Wetego’, with Young Jonn, DJ 808, and Phyno, is a money anthem celebrating success and hard work. On ‘California Issues’, he narrates a playful fling with an Ethiopian woman, while ‘Prayers Up’ takes a more serious tone, reflecting on his grind and dreams.

‘Louder’ with Ayo Maff and Bella Shmurda is emotional and honest. They ask for forgiveness for their past mistakes: “Make God forgive us, for all the bridges we burnt.” The final track, ‘Stacks $$$’, featuring Barry Jhay, ends on a triumphant note. Blaqbonez boldly reminds everyone who the real king of rap is.

Review

Production-wise, ‘No Excuses’ sounds clean and well-engineered. Every beat, hook, and verse feels intentional. The sound is crisp, and the transitions are smooth, showing the intentionality that went into its creation. Blaqbonez’s lyrics balance humour, confidence, and introspection, giving the album personality and heart.

The 17-track project sees the rapper shed old skin and pursue a more complete version of himself. It’s ambitious, bold, and sometimes uneven, but never dull. It shows how far he’s come from his early days in the underground scene and how much he’s grown as an artist.

This album stands out because of its fusion of rap, Afrobeats, Amapiano, and dancehall elements, which are heavily influenced by vibrant instrumentals and crisp engineering.

Lyrically, the album is centred on growth, fame, ego, and accountability. Blaqbonez raps about making mistakes, chasing validation, and learning to stand firm despite criticism. On songs like ‘Time Zones’, he reflects on how success often feels lonely; on ‘No Excuses’, the title track, he delivers one of his most honest verses yet, admitting that talent without hard work means nothing.

Flaw

Compared to his previous album, ‘No Excuses’ shows a more grounded artist who seems tired of being underrated and eager to prove his place among Nigeria’s top acts.

If there’s one minor issue, some songs have too many features, slightly overshadowing Blaqbonez himself. Still, the collaborations make the album dynamic and help it appeal to a broad audience.

Blaqbonez proves he’s one of the few rappers who can blend entertainment with substance, whether bragging, joking, or reflecting. At the album’s end, one thing is crystal clear: Blaqbonez isn’t slowing down for anyone. With No Excuses, Blaqbonez shows that his evolution is no longer up for debate. Indeed, there’s no excuse not to add him to the league of Nigerian rappers.

Verdict

8/10

‘No Excuse’ is now streaming on Spotify and other streaming platforms.