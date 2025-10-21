The University of Ilorin will award certificates to 11,886 graduates at its 40th convocation ceremonies, which will be held in Ilorin on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ilorin on Monday, the Vice Chancellor, Wahab Egbewole (SAN), said 316 of the graduands bagged First Class degrees.

According to Mr Egbewole, 4,120 graduated with Second Class (Upper Division), 5,939 with Second Class (Lower Division), 1,078 with Third Class, while 11 will graduate with Pass degrees.

He said President Bola Tinubu would commission seven newly completed projects as part of the convocation activities.

He listed the projects as the Faculty of Social Sciences Building, Lecture halls for the Faculties of Social Sciences and Management Sciences, English Drama Studio for the Faculty of Arts, Renovated Blocks 1–10, Renovated Department of Geography and Environmental Management building, Remodelled and developed UNILORIN Innovation Hub and Technical and Entrepreneurship Centre Road.

Mr Egbewole said the university has maintained its position among the leading institutions in Nigeria, attracting significant research and infrastructural grants.

He revealed that Unilorin received ₦2.5 billion from TETFund in 2025, in addition to a Special High Impact Project (SHIP) grant of ₦4 billion for upgrading facilities at the College of Health Sciences and ₦750 million for the construction of a new hostel at the college.

“The award was presented to the university by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, on April 29, 2025,” he said.

The vice chancellor highlighted the university’s research achievements. Ismail Odetokun, an Associate Professor in the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine, was recently listed among the world’s most cited scholars on Google Scholar, with 11,826 citations.

The vice chancellor reaffirmed the university’s commitment to excellence in teaching, research, and community service, noting that UNILORIN remains a centre of academic distinction in Nigeria.