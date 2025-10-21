The Ondo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has destroyed over 10,143 kilograms of cannabis popular known as Indian hemp, in the state within the last 10 months.

Nanzing Sallah, who is the state commander of the agency, told journalists in Akure, the state capital, on Monday that the action was in the efforts against drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

He said the achievements were made possible through the synergy with other security agencies, the media, and community stakeholders.

According to Mr Sallah, the agency seized 10,143.053 kilograms of cannabis sativa, 1.702 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.193 kilograms of psychotropic substances, 363.8 kilograms of “scooches”, and 10.137 kilograms of “monkey tail” a locally brewed alcoholic mixture laced with drugs.

He said, “In addition to the seizures, the command destroyed 74.786 hectares of cannabis farms across various parts of the state.

“If such land were used for agriculture, it would have contributed immensely to food production and food security in Ondo State. Instead, the cultivation of cannabis degrades the soil and destroys the forest ecosystem.”

Mr Sallah further revealed that the NDLEA also seized four vehicles, one motorcycle, and ₦282,320 cash, all of which have been forfeited to the federal government.

“Additionally, 25 vehicles, 13 motorcycles, and ₦2,363,670 are currently under interim forfeiture pending court decisions,” he said.

The command, he said, recorded 135 pending cases before the Federal High Court and secured 52 convictions within the period under review.

Mr Sallah, however, appealed to the state government for greater logistical support, especially in areas such as rehabilitation and counseling of drug users.

He also urged traditional rulers and religious leaders to help monitor their communities and discourage the cultivation and consumption of illicit drugs.

“We all have a moral duty to protect our youths and safeguard the future of our society,” he said.

“The fight against drug abuse cannot be won by the NDLEA alone. We need the cooperation of all stakeholders, including the media, to spread the message that drug use destroys lives and communities.”

The commander reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to making Ondo State a drug-free society through continuous enforcement, sensitisation, and collaboration with the public.

Recently, the agency destroyed no fewer than 53,250 kilogrammes of skunk on a 21.3-hectare cannabis farm in Ilawe-Ekiti. It also recovered 70 bags of the same substance, weighing 1,140kg, during an operation that lasted between 12 and 13 October.

Those arrested during the operation were Matthew Emmanuel (26), James Moses (27), and Israel Samuel (20).

Another 17,400kg of skunk on 6.96 hectares of farmland at the Aponmu Forest Reserve, Akure, Ondo State was destroyed on 12 October.