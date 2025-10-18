Immediate-past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Babatunde Mohammed, has dumped the party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Mr Mohammed, who served as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly between 2009 and 2011 as a PDP member, said his former party has become hopeless, hence his resolve to opt out.

The politician said he had paid his due in his former party with his membership dating back to 2002.

Mr Mohammed said when others including leaders of the PDP in the state defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the past, he chose to remain in the PDP on account of his loyalty to the party.

“Even though the reasons I dumped the PDP were personal, I have been in the PDP for the past 22 years. When PDP leaders in the state left for APC, I remained in PDP. I didn’t leave like others did.

There is no hope again in the PDP

“As I speak to you, I’m now in ADC. I have joined ADC. Like I said earlier, the reasons why I dumped the PDP remain personal. There is no hope in the PDP again. But you can be rest assured that I have left for the ADC, which is now my party,” the former Kwara Speaker said.

In the letter dated October 15th, 2025 and addressed to the PDP Chairman of Agunjin Ward, Ifelodun Local Government Area, Mr Mohammed said, “This is to officially inform you that I have resigned my membership of PDP from Wednesday 15th October 2025.

“I joined PDP in 2002 precisely 23 years ago without leaving the party even for a day. But the reason for my resignation is purely personal.

“I sincerely thank the leadership of the party, the stakeholders and members for their support and co-operation, most especially, when I served as the State Chairman of the party.”