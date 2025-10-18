Nigeria’s Rivers United will have it all to do in Uyo next weekend after falling 1–0 to Mozambique’s Black Bulls in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second-round tie in Maputo on Saturday.

A second-half strike from Moctar Diallo made the difference for the ambitious Mozambican champions, who took full advantage of home support at the Estádio Nacional do Zimpeto.

The goal came five minutes after the break when Diallo reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box, slotting beyond Rivers United goalkeeper Victor Sochima to send the crowd into wild celebrations.

Despite the setback, Rivers United gave a disciplined and organised performance for long stretches of the match.

They weathered an intense early press from the hosts—known for their high-octane, front-foot approach—and showed composure in possession.

However, their inability to convert half-chances proved costly as Black Bulls maintained their perfect home record in the competition.

Rivers United head coach Finidi had urged his players before the game to “stay calm under pressure and play through the lines.”

His tactical setup was designed to neutralise Black Bulls’ aggressive press by stretching the field and forcing play into wide areas.

But while Rivers occasionally broke through with diagonal switches and clever transitions, they failed to find the finishing touch that could have changed the tie’s complexion.

Saturday’s defeat means Rivers United must now overturn the one-goal deficit when both sides meet in the decisive return leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, next Sunday.

A victory by two clear goals would send the Nigerian side into the lucrative group stage of Africa’s premier club competition — a stage they reached in the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

For Black Bulls, the result underscores their steady rise in Southern African football.

The Maputo-based side, founded in 2017, have built a reputation for fast-paced, attacking football under coach Fernando “Data” Chamboco.

Their pressing intensity and coordinated front-line movement once again stood out in the victory, mirroring the tactical blueprint that has defined their domestic dominance in recent years.

The second leg promises a tense, high-stakes encounter.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s other CAF Champions League representative, Remo Stars, are set to face South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, in what is expected to be another stern test of Nigerian club football’s continental credentials.