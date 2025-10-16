The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says it is not bothered about the defections of the governors of Enugu and Bayelsa states, Peter Mbah and Duoye Diri, respectively, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that 2027 would be between Nigerians and the governors “who deserted them politically.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Mr Mbah formally joined the APC on Tuesday, Mr Diri, along with members of the Bayelsa House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council, announced their resignation from the PDP on Wednesday.

Mr Abdullahi, however, stated that their defections confirmed the opposition’s fears that Nigeria was heading towards becoming a one-party state.

He said the two governors’ defection to the ruling party was in pursuit of their personal ambitions.

The ADC spokesman maintained that the party was not bothered by “political treachery” and that 2027 would be between the citizens and the party to which the governors now belonged.

He urged the opposition governors to rise boldly, deliver fresh ideas and lead citizens out of ‘national despair’, stressing that this was what Nigerians expected from them.

According to Mr Abdullahi, rather than defending the people, the governors surrendered.

“Their decision to defect is a betrayal, joining those they once opposed, leaving citizens in disbelief.

“They abandoned citizens not for principle or progress, but for selfish gain and convenience.

“As the ruling party celebrates these defections, ADC and the opposition coalition celebrate a clearer divide between patriots seeking change and opportunists,” he said.

(NAN)