Businessman and former chairman of the defunct Skye Bank, Tunde Ayeni, has accused Gail Fajembola, the managing director of GIF Energy Resources Ltd, of launching a malicious blackmail campaign against him to divert public attention from the criminal charges she is currently facing before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

In a detailed statement titled “An Act of Blackmail,” Mr Ayeni said Ms Fajembola had been spreading “false and malicious information” about him across social media platforms and WhatsApp groups, while threatening to circulate further fabricated materials intended to damage his reputation.

“These actions have not come as a surprise, particularly in view of recent developments and the criminal charges she is currently facing before the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos,” Mr Ayeni said.

Recounting the genesis of his dispute with Ms Fajembola, Mr Ayeni said their relationship deteriorated after what he described as “an act of compassion.”

According to him, Ms Fajembola approached him several years ago, seeking assistance over her accommodation difficulties.

“In good faith and as an act of compassion, I instructed the management of one of the companies in which I have an interest — Olutoyl Estate Development & Services Ltd — to provide her a rent-free apartment at one of our properties in Banana Island,” he explained.

The arrangement, Mr Ayeni said, was meant to be temporary until she secured her own accommodation. However, he alleged that Ms Fajembola refused to vacate the apartment and instead began subletting it to third parties as far back as 2019.

“I was shocked to discover that she had illegally leased the apartment to third parties and had been collecting rent from them annually without authorisation,” he said. “She even represented to tenants that the property was owned by her company, GIF Energy Resources Ltd.”

Mr Ayeni further alleged that, to sustain the deception, Ms Fajembola forged lease documents, falsified ownership records, and collected rent through her company, defrauding unsuspecting tenants and converting the proceeds for personal use.

Following these discoveries, he said he petitioned the police, leading to an investigation and the eventual arrest of Ms Fajembola in June 2025 after she allegedly evaded multiple invitations.

She and her company, GIF Energy Resources Ltd, are now facing a six-count charge before the Federal High Court in Lagos under Charge No: FHC/L/973C/2025 – Inspector General of Police v. Gail Fajembola & GIF Energy Resources Ltd.

The charges include fraud, obtaining by false pretence, forgery, falsification of documents, criminal impersonation, cheating, and fraudulent conversion.

Ayeni alleges campaign of distraction

Mr Ayeni dismissed Ms Fajembola’s recent public attacks as a “campaign of hostility and distraction” designed to divert attention from the weight of the criminal case against her.

“Her actions are purely malicious and intended to divert attention from her ongoing criminal prosecution and the clear evidence of her fraudulent conversion of rental proceeds belonging to my company,” he said.

He urged the public to disregard any defamatory materials being circulated by Ms Fajembola or her associates, insisting he remains confident that “justice will be served accordingly.”

Ms Fajembola could not be reached to comment for this story. When contacted, Akinlabi Apara, of BA Law LLP, counsel to Ms Fajembola and her company, declined to comment, saying he would discuss with his clients and revert. Mr Apara’s feedback is still being awaited.

However, in a separate case she instituted against the Nigeria Police Force and Mr Ayeni, Ms Fajembola presented a different account of events. In that suit, she alleged harassment, unlawful detention, and abuse of process by the police, claiming the actions against her were instigated by Ayeni over a private business dispute.

The matter is still pending before the courts.