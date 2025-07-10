Abuja-based legal practitioner Adaobi Alagwu has shared additional details about the ongoing paternity dispute involving her and prominent businessman Tunde Ayeni.

The legal disputes centre on the parentage of a child linked to both parties.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that since 2023, Mr Ayeni has been entangled in a protracted paternity dispute with Ms Alagwu, who accused him of fathering her child, Omarosa.

The pair have remained in the public spotlight ever since, with Ms Alagwu’s repeated failure to appear in court adding an air of mystery and intrigue to the ongoing legal saga.

This newspaper earlier reported that the former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Skye Bank Plc expressed regret over ever meeting Ms Alagwu.

However, in a statement issued through her legal representatives, Indemnity Partners, led by B.C. Igwilo and made available to this newspaper on Thursday, Ms Alagwu alleged that Mr Ayeni deceived her into entering a purported customary marriage.

Responding to the businessman’s recent interview, Ms Alagwu described his claims as false, malicious, defamatory, and a distraction from the dispute’s core issues.

She stated that before their relationship began, Mr Ayeni informed her he was married under customary law and was legally permitted to take another wife.

“Without doubt, our client and Dr Tunde Ayeni went out as consenting adults, premised primarily on the misrepresentation by Dr Ayeni of his true marital status.

“He had represented to our client that he was married under customary law and therefore could also marry her without legal fetters,” the legal team stated.

DNA

Ms Alagwu’s legal team revealed that Mr Ayeni arranged and funded a Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) paternity test abroad to confirm Omarosa’s paternity.

The legal team further alleged that the businessman subsequently became hostile towards Ms Alagwu and her family, embarking on a campaign of public antagonism without any provocation.

“Our unsuspecting client was therefore later tricked into a purported customary marriage with Dr Ayeni. This relationship begot Baby Ayeni, who was named by Dr Ayeni with all her given names. Dr Ayeni is also recorded as the baby’s father in her international passport and official birth records.

“In the course of time, Dr Ayeni personally sponsored a DNA paternity test abroad, and the report was 99.9999 per cent certainty. Further, Dr Ayeni later developed intense public antagonism towards our client and her family, often spewing verbiage without reaction in kind by our client,” the legal team said.

Ms Alagwu’s lawyers dismissed the allegation that their client tampered with the DNA process by hacking into Mr Ayeni’s wife’s email account, describing it as absurd and unfounded.

They characterised the interview containing the allegation as a deliberate attempt to ridicule, defame, and damage their client’s reputation.

This newspaper reported that Ms Alagwu has never appeared in court.

However, through her legal representatives in February, she claimed to be traditionally married to the businessman.

She also reaffirmed that Mr Ayeni is the biological father of her child, her last public comment on the matter to date.

