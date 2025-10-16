The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it is not bothered about the defections of the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the resignation and planned defection of his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, from the Peoples Democratic Party.

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, stated that 2027 would be a year between Nigerians and the governors who deserted them politically.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Mr Mbah formally joined the APC on Tuesday, Mr Diri, alongside members of the state House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council, announced their resignation from the PDP on Wednesday.

Mr Abdullahi, however, stated that their defections confirmed the fears of the opposition that Nigeria was heading towards becoming a one-party state.

He attributed the defections of the two governors to the ruling party to their pursuit of personal ambitions.

The party’s spokesperson, while maintaining that it was not bothered about what it called ‘political treachery’, said that 2027 would be between the citizens and the party to which the governors now belonged.

He urged the opposition governors to rise boldly, deliver fresh ideas, and lead citizens out of ‘national despair’, stressing that this was what Nigerians expected from them.

According to Mr Abdullahi, rather than defending the people, they surrendered.

“Their decision to defect is a betrayal, joining those they once opposed, leaving citizens in disbelief.

“They abandoned citizens not for principle or progress, but for selfish gain and convenience.

“As the ruling party celebrates these defections, ADC and opposition coalition celebrate a clearer divide between patriots seeking change and opportunists,” he said.

