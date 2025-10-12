The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) have reiterated calls for hospitals to treat gunshot victims immediately without requesting police reports.

Both organisations issued the reminder during interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, following recurring reports of hospitals neglecting gunshot victims in emergencies.

NAN reports that the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Wounds Act, signed into law in 2017, mandates prompt treatment by all hospitals, public or private, without requiring police documentation.

Section Seven of the Act states that any person or authority whose omission leads to the unnecessary death of a gunshot victim may face five years’ imprisonment, a N500,000 fine, or both.

The Nigerian Police Force, in a circular dated 25 October 2023, directed all personnel to comply with the Act’s provisions immediately, reiterating that no delay in treatment is permissible.

Mohammad Suleiman, national president of NARD, condemned the refusal to treat victims as “unacceptable,” citing both the law and the Federal Ministry of Health’s directive on emergency care.

Mr Suleiman stated that some doctors might be unaware of the law and stressed that NARD educated members regularly through Continuing Medical Education programmes on legal matters affecting medical practice.

Speaking on his experience, Mr Suleiman said: “Where I practice in Katsina, we treat first. The police pick up the process. Our role as doctors is to save lives—not judge.”

Although unaware of recent denial cases, Mr Suleiman encouraged citizens to report such incidents for investigation, emphasising that all emergency patients must be treated regardless of administrative or monetary concerns.

He warned that rejecting patients in emergencies was criminal and unethical.

“Offending doctors should be referred to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) disciplinary tribunal for sanctions.

“Our training is anchored on life protection, not profit. Any doctor who turns away a patient in critical condition for monetary reasons must be held accountable,” Mr Suleiman emphasised.

He applauded the ministry’s efforts to strengthen emergency response systems and reminded the public that the MDCN tribunal had powers equivalent to a Federal High Court in disciplinary matters.

The Registrar of the NMCN, Ndagi Alhassan, noted that some nurses acted based on restrictive hospital policies, even though those policies might contradict the federal government’s directives on emergency treatment.

“In some hospitals, policy demands documentation before care, but nurses must prioritise life. With the federal directive, saving the patient comes first, then documentation can follow,” Mr Alhassan explained.

Mr Alhassan advised nurses to stabilise gunshot victims immediately and handle documentation later.

“That’s the ethical, professional, and lawful approach nurses must follow in life-threatening emergencies,” he stated.

(NAN)