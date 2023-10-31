The Ekiti State Government has directed hospitals in the state to stop refusing victims of gunshot injury treatment because they do not present a police report.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had earlier reiterated the same directive, which he said was in compliance with the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act of 2017.

Hospitals in Nigeria are reluctant to treat gunshot injuries except the patients submit a police report that they are not criminal suspects on the run.

However, the Gunshot Act 2017 permits medical facilities to receive and treat victims of gunshots without a police report.

It was against this backdrop that the Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Oyebanji Filani, on Monday in Ado Ekiti, said the Act would be enforced in the state.

“Gunshot injuries are generally a medical emergency where every minute counts in the fight to preserve the life of the victim,” Mr Filani said in a statement.

“The victim requires urgent medical attention to avoid permanent damage or death of the victim.”

The commissioner urged medical personnel and good samaritans not to exercise fear of being implicated in providing care for victims of gunshots.

He assured health facilities in the state of government support and continuous collaboration for better health care service delivery.

