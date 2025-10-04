President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Kresta Laurel Limited, a leading indigenous elevator and escalator company, on its 35th anniversary.

In a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president commended the company’s management and staff for their resilience, enterprise discipline, and sound business practices which, he said, have sustained its growth over the decades.

“Kresta Laurel Limited is a major player in the elevator and escalator industry, with its headquarters in Lagos and branches in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and a zonal office in Ibadan. The company is a recipient of the African Order of Merit in Cranes, Escalators, and Elevator Technology,” the statement read.

President Tinubu recalled the firm’s support to his transition team in 1999 when he assembled his first technocratic cabinet as governor of Lagos State.

In 1999, President Tinubu emerged the winner of the Lagos State governorship election on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

He expressed appreciation to the company for its continued faith in the Nigerian market and congratulated Gbenga Daniel, Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, along with the management and staff, on the milestone.

The pfesident wished Kresta Laurel many more years of success and innovation.