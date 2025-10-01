The Lagos State Government has announced the resumption of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane enforcement on Eko Bridge and Odo Iya Alaro Link Bridge starting Monday, 6 October.

The enforcement had been temporarily suspended on 2 July, to ease congestion during repair works on the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge. The bridge, a key link connecting Ogudu and Ifako, underwent structural rehabilitation of its expansion joints, which had caused partial closures and slowed traffic into the Lagos Mainland.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tobi Idowu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport Education and Enforcement, said the move is part of ongoing efforts to ensure orderly traffic, reduce travel time, and optimise BRT infrastructure.

“Motorists are strongly advised to comply with this directive, as relevant agencies will strictly enforce adherence to the dedicated BRT lanes,” he said.

The temporary suspension, described by officials in July as a “transitional and conditional” measure, aimed to ease commuter hardship while repairs were ongoing.

On X, Jubril Gawat, the Governor’s adviser on New Media, confirmed the resumption, “Now that Ogudu Bridge repairs have been fully completed and the road fully reopened, enforcement of BRT lanes on both Eko Bridge and Odo Iyalaro resumes Monday, 6th October 2025.”

Bridge reopens ahead of schedule

The Ogudu-Ifako Bridge reopened on Tuesday after repairs were completed in 78 days, ahead of the original 101-day plan.

Olufemi Daramola, Special Adviser on Infrastructure, and Seun Osiyemi, Commissioner for Transportation, confirmed the completion during a site inspection.

Mr Daramola said the repairs were essential for motorist safety.

Also, Mr Osiyemi thanked Lagos residents for their patience and urged them to protect public infrastructure, noting similar maintenance projects are planned across the state.

The second phase of repairs resumed on 3 September, after a brief suspension triggered by security concerns. The rehabilitation, initially scheduled from June 28 to 15 October, involved eight phases affecting both lanes of the bridge.

The early reopening is expected to ease traffic congestion and demonstrates Lagos State’s commitment to delivering safe, durable, and sustainable infrastructure for commuters.