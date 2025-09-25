The 16 local government chairpersons in Kwara State marked their first anniversary in office on Thursday, praising the impact of local government autonomy on their performances.

Some council bosses used the occasion to commission road, education, agriculture and health projects and distribute empowerment tools to residents.

President Bola Tinubu had promoted local government autonomy as a fundamental step towards deepening democracy and driving development at the grassroots. The local government is the third tier of government and the closest to the people.

Last year, the Supreme Court upheld a suit filed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, affirming the financial autonomy of local governments.

The spokesperson of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Kwara State and chairperson of Ifelodun Local Government, said Kwara local governments have no excuses not to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people in their domains.

Featuring on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) correspondents’ chapel’s personality programme, News Keg, at the NUJ Press Centre in Ilorin, Mr Yusuf said local governments enjoy full autonomy in the state and commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for demonstrating “openness and transparency” in governance.

“Not only that (the governor) has warned us not to tolerate anyone dropping his name for favour, he has also never directed us to deposit any money into any account,” Mr Yusuf said.

“Since I assumed office a year ago, the governor has never called to direct me on what and how to do anything; he has never asked us to deposit money into any account.”

Mr Yusuf said he was able to execute many developmental projects in one year because of the autonomy his council enjoyed.

“That is why you are seeing developmental competitions in local governments across the state,” he said.

However, he said allocations from the Federation Account still do not go directly to the councils as they continue to be routed through the joint account, where certain financial obligations are drawn.

The chairperson listed several completed projects by his council, including the construction and renovation of primary healthcare centres in Oke-Ode, Labaka Oja, Adanla, Ofarese, Ijaya-Share, and Ajapa, and the supply of medical equipment and essential drugs to the facilities.

He added that the council sponsored 41 students to study health-related courses at the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, with plans to absorb them into the local health sector upon graduation.

On infrastructure, Mr Yusuf said the council graded or rehabilitated several townships and inter-community roads, such as Isanlu-Isin–Kajola–Oke-Oyan, Omupo–Chahiyan, Igbaja–Ofarese, Oke-Ode–Afon junction, and Oke Oyan–Oro-Ago, while also installing solar-powered streetlights in over 20 communities to boost security.

In the area of water provision, the chairperson said more than 30 solar-powered boreholes and hand pumps were installed or rehabilitated in wards across the council, including Atanda, Apara, Adio, Anita, and Eleyele.

To strengthen security, the council provided motorcycles to police stations in Oke-Ode, Oroke, Babanla, and Ogigi, recruited and trained local guards, and issued identity cards to traditional rulers and their aides to help check infiltration by non-state actors.

Agriculture also received attention with the revival of four abandoned tractors, the distribution of farm inputs, and training 40 livestock farmers on modern practices.

On education, Mr Yusuf said classrooms were constructed or renovated in Ajapa, Bayiro, Baki Ounde, ECWA Primary School Amoyo, and Idofian, with additional facilities like school fencing, public toilets, and streetlights to improve learning environments.

He said the council organised the first ‘Chairman’s Cup’ for football teams, bringing together youths from all 18 wards to foster unity and engagement through sports.

“I call on all stakeholders to set politics aside and join hands in praying for lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in Ifelodun and Kwara State as a whole,” he said.

The Chairperson of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Abdulhakeem Garba, commended the guests for the performance, saying: “Let the whole world know what he has been able to do. We assure you that we will continue to be friends and partners of this local government.”