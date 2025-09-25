The Police Command in Rivers State has urged residents to disregard online reports of an armed robbery at a popular bank in Port Harcourt.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson of the command, stated this in a statement she issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

She said the misleading report falsely claimed that armed robbers stormed a bank on 23 September and advised people to avoid parts of the city.

“The command categorically states that no such incident occurred anywhere in Port Harcourt or across Rivers State,” she declared.

Ms Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said the false report was designed to cause unnecessary panic and fear among residents.

“We urge the public to disregard the report entirely and desist from sharing unverified information,” she added.

She reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding residents and visitors in the state.

According to her, police operatives remain on constant patrols and are on high alert to respond to any security threats.

“Therefore, there is no cause for alarm,” she assured.

Ms Iringe-Koko advised residents to verify information from official sources before sharing, warning that deliberate spreaders of falsehood would face prosecution.

(NAN)