The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has said that despite significant strides in poverty reduction, education, and productivity, persistent inequalities are slowing global progress on social justice.

This position is contained in ILO flagship report, “The State of Social Justice 2025”, released on Tuesday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

In the report, the organisation highlighted that, while extreme poverty has dropped from 39 per cent in 1995 to 10 per cent in 2025, and child labour among children aged five to 14 has halved from 20 per cent to 10 per cent, deep-rooted disparities persisted.

The report revealed that 71 per cent of a worker’s earnings is still determined by circumstances of birth, such as country and gender.

According to the report, informality in employment remains high, affecting 58 per cent of the global workforce.

Also in the report, gender gap in labour force participation has narrowed by just three per cent since 2005, currently standing at 24 per cent.

The organisation warned that with the present pace, it could take a century to close the global gender pay gap.

“Social justice is not only a moral imperative, it is essential for economic security, social cohesion, and peace,” the report stated.

The ILO cautioned that, without urgent action to ensure fairer distribution of economic gains and equal access to opportunities, millions would remain excluded from dignity at work.

According to the ILO, the findings are expected to shape discussions at the Second World Summit for Social Development, scheduled for November in Doha.

The findings will also support the Global Coalition for Social Justice in its efforts to advance more inclusive societies.

