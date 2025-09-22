Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in New York, United States of America, to attend the 80th week-long session of the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled to hold in the city from Monday, 22 September to Sunday, 28 September, 2025.

Representing President Bola Tinubu, the vice president is set to deliver Nigeria’s national statement at the global event, participate in the UN high-level general debates and attend various side events.

This is just as the Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to effective multilateralism and enhanced partnerships.

While in New York, the vice president will announce Nigeria’s new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement and attend the high-level roundtable of the Global Champions on Adequate and Affordable Housing, present Nigeria’s national statement and engage in several bilateral meetings and other engagements.

He was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, the Charge d’Affaires at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations, Samson Itegboje, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, the Nigerian Defence Attaché in New York, Edward Koleoso, Defence Attaché Washington, Sani Kalgo, among others.

Speaking on Nigeria’s target for this year’s UNGA, Foreign Affairs Minister Tuggar said Nigeria is championing the United Nations Global Convention on Taxation, which is very central to the ongoing push to reform the global financial architecture.

He said, “This is something that has put Nigeria in the position of leadership, and you can see that during the briefing for the vice president, there were ministers present, senior government officials, and the whole idea of having this briefing is so that we will all be on the same page.

“So, going out engaging, we have to make sure that we promote this; we also promote Nigeria’s push to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, because Africa has something referred to as the common African position.”

The ninister noted that Africa is the only continent or grouping that has a common position on what should be done when it comes to reforming the UN Security Council, insisting that Africa should have a minimum of two permanent seats based on what is referred to as the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

“We also have the issue of peacekeeping, you know, Nigeria has participated in one of the 60 peacekeeping operations that the United Nations has had. We want to ensure that when it comes to peace, the contributions to peacekeeping, not just troops, but the funding, we are not hit twice.

“Nigeria contributes not only on the African side but indeed also on the UN side. We reiterated Nigeria’s position on the conflict in the Middle East, in Gaza, Palestine, the issue of Eastern Congo, and the conflict in Sudan. The vice president will be meeting with the prime minister of Sudan, and he is also going to participate in the African Union Peace and Security Council meeting,” he said.

Also, the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, said Nigeria’s participation in the 80th UNGA will certainly further reposition the country as an investment destination and one of the leading economies in Africa.

“We are looking at areas of our strength. We are here with some ministers and governors. Some of the areas we are looking at have to do with solid mineral resources, in which Nigeria is really doing extremely well.

“We are also looking at other areas of investment that have to do with our economy; that is, the area of Agriculture and other areas of the economy, skills-based education in our country.

“And of course, the Vice President has prepared the Nigerian position that will be delivered on Wednesday by the grace of God, and I’m optimistic that it will further reposition Nigeria as the leading economy in Africa,” the governor said.

On her part, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Olajumoke Oduwole, said Nigeria will push for its position in promoting and enforcing Sustainable Development and marrying it to the nation’s goal.

“We also have a number of interventions and side events that Nigeria will be hosting. On Monday, we have the Nigeria Investment Day, which will be attended by the Vice President Shettima. It will highlight our priority sectors. We are highlighting the solid minerals, we are highlighting telecommunications and technology in its entirety.

“So in all it is to push forward the Renewed Hope Agenda and the areas that we are focusing on in investment to push forward the reforms that the Nigerian economy has experience in the last two years and to make sure that all the friends of Nigeria in New York for this event are well vast in the position of where we are now,” she said.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

22 September, 2025