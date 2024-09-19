President Bola Tinubu will not attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly session in New York this year.
The President has thus directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation.
President Tinubu, who returned to the country last Sunday after his trip to China and the United Kingdom, wants to focus on domestic issues and address some of the country’s challenges, especially after the recent devastating flooding.
At UNGA 79, Vice President Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement to the General Assembly, attend important sideline events, and hold bilateral meetings.
|
The high-level General Debate, with the theme “Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations,” will run from Tuesday, September 24, through Saturday, September 28, 2024.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999