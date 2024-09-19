President Bola Tinubu will not attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly session in New York this year.

The President has thus directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation.

President Tinubu, who returned to the country last Sunday after his trip to China and the United Kingdom, wants to focus on domestic issues and address some of the country’s challenges, especially after the recent devastating flooding.

At UNGA 79, Vice President Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement to the General Assembly, attend important sideline events, and hold bilateral meetings.

The high-level General Debate, with the theme “Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations,” will run from Tuesday, September 24, through Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(Information & Strategy)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

