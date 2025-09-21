A day after Bright Morgan and Thelma Lawson left the Big Brother Naija house, two more housemates, Joanna and Kuture, were also shown the door.

The housemates were evicted on Sunday night after they secured the lowest percentage of the eviction nomination votes.

The four housemates exited the show after Kuture polled 4.54 per cent, Bright Morgan polled 3.88 per cent, Joanna polled 3.70 per cent, and Thelma Lawson got 3.27 per cent of the eviction nomination polls.

“And just like that, Joanna leaves Biggie’s house! She may be gone, but we will cherish her time in the game—best wishes for the future.

“This is the end of Kuture’s time as a season 10 housemate. He played the game well and has kept his energy high until now. We look forward to what is next for him outside the house,” Biggie said.

This has reduced the number of housemates to 13 as the reality show is set to enter the last phase of this season’s edition, Week 9.

Of the 29 housemates introduced to the Big Brother Naija on 27 July, 16 have been evicted, including Sabrina, who exited due to medical issues.

The housemates will continue to wrestle for the record grand prize N150 million as dramas and twists rock the show.