Ritemate Technologies has warned that businesses failing to comply with Nigeria’s data protection laws risk not only penalties but loss of trust.

The firm gave the advice during a two-day training it hosted in Lagos on data privacy and compliance.

The company is a licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisation (DPCO) under the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC).

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the organisation stated that the programme held on 9 and 10 September, equipped participants from diverse sectors with practical knowledge of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023.

The statement said the training sessions focused on lawful data processing, rights of data subjects, responsibilities of controllers and processors, breach management, third-party risks, and emerging challenges posed by artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and Big Data.

Ritemate CEO Jide Ogunleye urged companies to register with the NDPC as either Data Controllers or Data Processors and to prepare for their annual Compliance Audit Returns (CAR), in line with the NDPC’s registration guidelines.

“Compliance is not just about avoiding penalties,” Mr Ogunleye said. “It is about building trust, safeguarding reputation, and remaining competitive in a digital-first economy. We are equipping organisations with the frameworks and tools to thrive responsibly in a data-driven world.”

Mr Ogunleye noted that participants described the sessions as “insightful and eye-opening,” noting that they now have a clear understanding of how to implement compliance structures immediately within their organisations.

Beyond public workshops, Ritemate provides tailored services that include data audits and NDPC filings, conducting Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA), reviewing and implementing policies, providing awareness training, and offering ongoing monitoring, evaluation, and compliance advisory.

The company said this hands-on approach ensures clients do more than meet regulatory requirements—they embed a culture of governance, security, and accountability across all operations.

With Nigeria’s regulatory environment becoming more complex, legal experts stress that organizations must act proactively to avoid penalties, citing cases such as Fidelity Bank, which was fined for processing personal data without informed consent.