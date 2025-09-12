The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially launched the 100-day countdown to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, promising another historic celebration of African football when the continent gathers from 21 December to 18 January 2026.

For the first time in 37 years, Morocco will host Africa’s biggest sporting event, providing world-class facilities across nine stadiums in six cities—Rabat, Casablanca, Fès, Tangier, Marrakech, and Agadir.

The Kingdom, which recently staged the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the 2025 U-17 AFCON, is expected to deliver a spectacle that reflects both its passion for football and its rising global status as a host nation.

The competition, which will be the 35th edition since its launch in 1957, is projected to surpass the records set by the hugely successful 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire.

That tournament drew a global television audience of more than 1.5 billion and racked up 2.4 billion digital streams, underlining the growing global appetite for African football. Côte d’Ivoire will arrive in Morocco as the defending champions.

CAF marked the milestone by unveiling a commemorative countdown poster, underscoring its commitment to building momentum ahead of kick-off.

The tournament also comes as Morocco gears up to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, cementing its place at the heart of world football.

Super Eagles set sights on history

For Nigeria’s Super Eagles, the 2025 edition offers another chance to end their decade-long wait for a continental crown.

The three-time champions came agonisingly close at the last AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire, reaching the final before losing 2–1 to the host nation in Abidjan.

Drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania, Nigeria faces a mix of familiar and rising opposition. Tunisia, themselves former champions, have a strong tradition at the tournament, while Uganda and Tanzania arrive as ambitious underdogs seeking to make a mark. For the Eagles, topping the group will be crucial to building momentum toward the knockout rounds, where the real test of champions begins.

With the World Cup ticket increasingly looking out of reach, the tournament in Morocco provides a platform for the Nigerian players to fall back on.

With names like Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo no longer in the Super Eagles set up, players like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi are yet to experience winning Africa’s biggest football title.

READ ALSO: NFF President commends Carlohas commitment to sports development in Nigeria

Securing a fourth African title would not only equal Ghana’s tally but also reaffirm Nigeria’s standing as one of the continent’s most successful football nations.

Morocco ready to welcome Africa

Beyond the competition itself, Morocco is preparing to offer fans a festival of football. From its iconic stadiums to its rich cultural experiences, the host nation is positioning AFCON 2025 as a global showcase of Africa’s talent, passion, and unity.