Sevilla FC have confirmed the mutual termination of Kelechi Iheanacho’s contract, bringing an end to the Nigerian striker’s short and difficult spell in La Liga.

The announcement came on deadline day (1 September), leaving the 28-year-old free to join a new club outside the transfer window.

“An agreement has been reached with Kelechi Iheanacho to rescind his contract.

Best of luck for the future, Senior Man 🇳🇬” The LaLiga club wrote.

Iheanacho, who signed for Sevilla in July 2024 after leaving Leicester City, struggled to make an impact in Spain.

He managed just nine appearances without scoring before being loaned to Middlesbrough in the Championship, where he netted only one goal in 15 matches.

Persistent injuries, including a muscular strain, further limited his opportunities and influence.

The former Manchester City and Leicester City forward had joined Sevilla seeking a fresh start after an impressive stint in England, highlighted by his role in Leicester’s 2021 FA Cup triumph and Community Shield victory.

Across his Premier League career, he scored 42 goals and provided 27 assists, earning a reputation as a reliable big-game performer.

With his Sevilla deal now rescinded, Iheanacho becomes one of the most high-profile free agents on the market.

According to Transfermarkt, he retains a market value of €4.5 million, and several clubs are expected to explore a potential move.

Early reports suggest interest from the Turkish Süper Lig, and Saudi Pro League, where clubs are actively monitoring his availability.

For the Nigerian international, this represents a critical crossroads.

At 28, he still has time to revive his career and return to top form to salvage what is left for him.

A move to a club that guarantees regular playing time could be key to rebuilding his confidence and rediscovering the sharpness that once made him one of the most clinical finishers in English football.

With European transfer windows now closed, Iheanacho could still secure a move to leagues with extended registration periods, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the MLS.

His next destination is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks as he plots the next phase of his career.