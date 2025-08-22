A 37-year-old businessman, Jeremiah Nworu Obaji, has embarked on a 633-kilometre trek from Ikorodu, Lagos State, to Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, in solidarity with Governor Francis Nwifuru’s peace efforts in the troubled Effium/Ezza-Effium community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

Mr Obaji, a native of Inikiri Umuezeoka, began the journey at exactly 12 noon on Friday, cheered on by friends and associates.

He told PREMIUM TIMES his decision was inspired by Governor Nwifuru’s intervention in ending the violent conflict that erupted in January 2021, which claimed thousands of lives and displaced many families.

“The crisis brought untold hardship to me and others. I have been accommodating my parents, my wife’s parents, and other relatives who lost their homes. The governor promised peace during his campaign, and he has delivered. This trek is my way of thanking him,” Mr Obaji said.

He added that beyond peace, the governor had given “justice” to the community by creating new autonomous communities and approving boundary demarcations to prevent further disputes.

Background

The Effium/Ezza-Effium crisis began on 22 January 2021 after a clash between two local political leaders, Clement Odah, then council chairman from Effium, and Chinedu Awo, an Ezza member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, over market and motor-park revenue control.

What started as a leadership tussle quickly escalated into a full-blown communal war. The two clans, who had lived peacefully for decades, intermarried and shared cultural ties, suddenly turned against each other.

The violence spiralled into killings, arson, and mass displacement. By mid-2021, hundreds had been killed, thousands displaced, and villages destroyed.

Today, Effium remains largely deserted, as many inhabitants fled to other parts of Ebonyi, the South-East, and beyond. Despite government and civic interventions, peace efforts have struggled to hold. Analysts note that what began as a transport union rivalry has since evolved into a deeper battle over land, politics, and local revenue.

State government’s actions

In May, Governor Nwifuru signed a peace accord into law, commenced land demarcation, and approved the creation of five autonomous communities, three for Effium indigenes and two for their Ezza counterparts.

“We have been able to champion peace with dignity and respect for humanity. Some people are benefiting from this crisis, but this government will not allow them to sabotage peace,” the governor said while signing the law at the Government House, Abakaliki.

However, the Effium community has rejected parts of the decision, especially the ceding of land and creation of autonomous communities. Its leaders have vowed to challenge the move in court, accusing the governor of favouring the Ezza people.

Other Reactions

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and federal lawmakers from the state praised Governor Nwifuru’s measures.

APC spokesperson Chidi Ogbuatu described him as “a true peacemaker,” while Senators Onyekachi Nwebonyi (Ebonyi North) and Ken Eze (Ebonyi Central) commended his “courageous political will” in addressing the four-year conflict.

As part of wider peace initiatives, the government recently released about 180 detainees arrested during the height of the conflict, citing insufficient evidence.