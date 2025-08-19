The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has issued a fresh reminder to air travellers on the mandatory security and safety checks they must undergo before boarding flights at the nation’s airports.

In a statement signed by Obiageli Orah, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, the agency urged passengers to comply fully with security procedures to ensure safer, smoother travel.

According to the authority, all persons and luggage passing through the terminal must be screened, and only passengers with valid travel documents will be allowed access to departure halls.

At check-in desks, baggage must be properly declared and tagged, while dangerous goods and prohibited items must not be packed in hand luggage or checked-in bags.

Passengers are also required to remove metallic objects, belts, shoes, and electronic devices when instructed by Aviation Security (AVSEC) officers during screening. At boarding gates, boarding passes and ID cards will be verified, and liquids or gels exceeding 100ml will be confiscated.

The reminder comes amid rising passenger complaints about delays, harassment, and confusion over airport security rules. Recently, Nigerian airports have recorded several security breaches and complaints of poor passenger handling, prompting FAAN to intensify its public awareness campaigns.

FAAN assured travellers that security officers are trained to conduct inspections with professionalism, but called for cooperation from passengers to avoid delays or disruptions.

“Your cooperation ensures a safe, secure, and smooth travel experience,” the notice reads.

The authority also provided a QR code for passengers to scan and lodge complaints directly with its Consumer Protection unit.