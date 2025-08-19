Fresh from winning their historic first Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title, Remo Stars will not be starting their title defence from their Ikenne fortress.

Instead, the Sky Blue Stars have adopted the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta as their temporary home ground ahead of the new season, owing to ongoing renovation works at their Remo Stars Stadium.

The club confirmed the development on Monday just days before the NPFL kicks off on Friday, 22 August.

“Due to ongoing renovations at our stadium in Ikenne, the club can confirm a temporary home ground, the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Kuto, Abeokuta,” Remo Stars announced on social media.

“Come through, make some noise, and let’s turn Abeokuta into a fortress together. A return home is however imminent.”

A new fortress, same ambition

For coach Daniel Ogunmodede’s men, the shift to Abeokuta is more than a logistical adjustment; it is a test of adaptability as they seek to prove that their maiden title triumph was no fluke.

Their first game of the new campaign pits them against Rivers United, last season’s runners-up, in a heavyweight clash that immediately throws the champions into the spotlight.

What remains unclear is how long the Sky Blue Stars will be away from Ikenne. Renovation timelines are yet to be publicly confirmed, leaving Abeokuta as their interim base for at least the early stretch of the campaign.

After opening at home against Rivers United, Remo will hit the road to face newly promoted Kun Khalifat FC in Owerri, before returning to Abeokuta for a clash with Warri Wolves.

Champions League spotlight

The MKO Abiola Stadium could also host Remo’s CAF Champions League match. Their preliminary round first leg against Comoros side US Zilimadjou is scheduled between 19 and 21 September, with the winner set to face South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the final qualifying round.

For a club that only a few years ago were battling for survival in the NPFL, the prospect of hosting Africa’s elite in Abeokuta underscores their rapid rise.

From nearly men to Champions

Remo Stars ended the 2024/25 season on 71 points, seven clear of Rivers United, finally breaking their hoodoo after coming agonisingly close in the two previous campaigns.

The triumph not only marked their first-ever NPFL crown but also stamped their status as one of the league’s emerging powerhouses.

Now, their challenge is twofold: defending their domestic crown while balancing continental commitments; all from a temporary home away from the comfort of Ikenne.

Whether Abeokuta becomes the fortress the club hopes it will be, or simply a stopgap in their journey, one thing is certain: the champions will be under the microscope from day one.