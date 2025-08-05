Governor Hyacinth Alia has condemned the killings of two travellers along the Awajir-Oju Road in Benue State.

Mr Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, on Tuesday in Makurdi, said that the victims were indigenes of the state.

According to him, security reports indicated that the victims were travelling from Oju on a motorcycle when they were attacked and killed in cold blood.

The governor also condemned a separate attack on Nyifon, a community in Mbaikyongo council ward of the Buruku Local Government Area.

According to him, the incident, reportedly carried out by youths from the Mbayaka community in Kusuv, Buruku LGA, followed a misunderstanding linked to a boat mishap.

The governor described the two incidents as unfortunate.

Mr Alia said that nobody or group has the right to invade another community or inflict harm under any circumstances.

He directed the security agencies to liaise with the traditional rulers of the concerned areas to ensure that the criminals were apprehended within 48 hours and prosecuted.

“Benue is beginning to experience a level of security stability.

“I will not tolerate any attempt by anyone, regardless of their status or intentions, to instigate unrest or threaten the peace we are working hard to sustain,” he said.

Mr Alia further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and properties.

The governor called on all communities across the state to remain peaceful and law-abiding while investigations continued.

(NAN)