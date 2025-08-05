A group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has asked Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, to issue a public order barring political parties from holding campaigns.

In a letter dated 5 June and addressed to the INEC Chairperson Mahmood Yakubu, the group also asked the commission to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to remove all political campaign materials that violated the commission’s campaign regulations.

The letter, signed by the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa Samson Itodo, listed the other CSOs as Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), Elect Her, TAF Africa, The Kukah Center, International Press Center (IPC), and Nigerian Women Trust Fund.

“The continuous violation of electoral laws will not abate if firm actions are not taken by your commission and law enforcement agencies to enforce compliance and uphold the rule of law,” part of the letter reads.

Violations

The organisations expressed concern that politicians and political parties are violating the Electoral Act which states that political campaigns must only be conducted 150 days before the elections.

They noted that the campaigns including declaration of candidacy are usually masked as political consultations or engagements but which resemble formal electioneering.

“We are further alarmed by the erection of billboards, and display of branded vehicles and clothing in several parts of the country bearing campaign messages, effectively eroding the distinction between legitimate political expression and premature electioneering,” the letter said.

The CSOs noted that the action of the political parties amounts to premature campaigns and constitutes a violation of both the Electoral Act and INEC regulations on the conduct of elections.

“The notice of election for the 2027 election has not been issued by the commission nor has the 150 days before the date of the 2027 elections commenced,” the CSOs said, referencing section 92 of the Electoral Act.

“This not only contravenes established legal timelines but also places undue pressure on the electoral environment, limits equitable participation, further decreases public trust in the electoral process, and risks diverting governance attention away from the pressing needs of the Nigerian citizens,” they said.

Political Billboards

For more than a year, President Bola Tinubu’s re-election billboards have filled Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and other major cities.

Mr Tinubu’s posters and billboards are displayed in several parts of Abuja, including the Airport Road and the Central Business District, with inscriptions urging Nigerians to join the campaign train.

“Your voice can inspire others to join us,” one of the billboards read in part. “Join the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement Today.”

Although the presidency disclaimed the bill boards earlier this year and asked Mr Tinubu’s supporters to suspend their 2027 campaigns for him, it has continued and more campaign materials have resurfaced in the capital since then.

In April, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo announced that he had begun mobilising support for Mr Tinubu’s 2027 reelection bid.

Also, campaign posters promoting Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for the 2027 presidential election have been spotted in different locations in the city of Kano.

The posters, which displayed Mr Makinde’s picture with the inscription, “To Move Nigeria Forward 2027”, were seen across locations including the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) roundabout, Wapa area (former site of Triumph Newspaper), Dangi Flyover, and the ever-busy Kwari Market, according to DailyTrust.

The governor is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and will round off his second term in office on 29 May, 2027.